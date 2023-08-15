HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Will Be A Premium $70 Release

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The next installment in the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise has a date, and now we know how much it will cost.

Activision is slowly prepping COD fans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with teases of the title and recently a reveal trailer teasing the return of notorious villain Makarov and Verdansk location. Insider Gaming reports that Modern Warfare III will also be a premium $70 release when it launches, throwing cold water on the idea that the game will be on a DLC add-on for 2022’s Modern Warfare II.

Notable Call of Duty reporter, CharlieIntel, confirmed the news from Activision that game will be a premium $70 release.

Per CharlieIntel:

Is Call of Duty’s Annual Release Strategy Here To Stay?

Activision’s current plans with Call of Duty are a deviation from the rumored strategy change in releasing Call of Duty games. In January 2022, there were rumblings that Activision would ditch the annual release model for the game after Call of Duty: Vanguard flopped. It appears following the success of Modern Warfare II, Activision hit the pause button on that strategy and is still sticking with its annual release strategy with the Modern Warfare III coming on November 10. We will have to see what Activision and Sledgehammer will have in store for us in just two days when the MWIII reveal goes down. Keep it locked on HHW Gaming for all news on Modern Warfare III. — Photo: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III