Subscribe
Gaming

HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Will Be A Premium $70 Release

Activision's current plans with Call of Duty are a deviation from the rumored strategy change in releasing Call of Duty games.

Published on August 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' Will Cost $70 At Launch

Source: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The next installment in the rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise has a date, and now we know how much it will cost.

Activision is slowly prepping COD fans for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III with teases of the title and recently a reveal trailer teasing the return of notorious villain Makarov and Verdansk location. Insider Gaming reports that Modern Warfare III will also be a premium $70 release when it launches, throwing cold water on the idea that the game will be on a DLC add-on for 2022’s Modern Warfare II.

Notable Call of Duty reporter, CharlieIntel, confirmed the news from Activision that game will be a premium $70 release.

Per CharlieIntel:

Related Stories

Activision has confirmed that Modern Warfare III is a full premium release and will be priced at $70. There is no upgrade price, and it’s not an expansion. “As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release. It will be price accordingly at $70 USD,” an Activision spokesperson tells CharlieIntel.

In a follow-up post on X, formerly known as Twitter, CharlieIntel explained why Modern Warfare III is listed as an add-on on Steam, and that is due to all Call of Duty games being added to the Call of Duy HQ app.

Is Call of Duty’s Annual Release Strategy Here To Stay?

Activision’s current plans with Call of Duty are a deviation from the rumored strategy change in releasing Call of Duty games. In January 2022, there were rumblings that Activision would ditch the annual release model for the game after Call of Duty: Vanguard flopped.

It appears following the success of Modern Warfare II, Activision hit the pause button on that strategy and is still sticking with its annual release strategy with the Modern Warfare III coming on November 10.

We will have to see what Activision and Sledgehammer will have in store for us in just two days when the MWIII reveal goes down.

Keep it locked on HHW Gaming for all news on Modern Warfare III.

Photo: Activision / Sledgehammer Games / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

RELATED TAGS

Activision call of duty video games

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Wired Video
10 itemsClarence Avant

The Black Godfather: Clarence Avant, Famed Entertainment Executive, Dies At 92

08.14.23

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close