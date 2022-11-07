HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” Rakes In $1 Billion In Just 10 Days

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

So much for that “Call of Duty fatigue.” Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, the latest installment in the insanely popular first-person shooter franchise, is smashing records.

Monday, November 7, Activision proudly announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has raked in $1 billion in worldwide sell-through in only 10 days following the game’s release.

The new accomplishment set by the game tops the previous franchise record set by Call of Duty: Black Ops II set in 2012.

That’s not all. Over 200 million hours and 1 billion matches have been played across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms by MW II players, which is insane.

Here is how the latest entry in the COD franchise stormed out of the gate:

Modern Warfare II is the highest-grossing entertainment opening of 2022.

Remember that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 hasn’t even launched yet.

“Our developers, along with our entire Activision Blizzard team, are the backbone of our unwavering commitment to serve our hundreds of millions of players around the world. I am so proud of the extraordinary efforts from our Call of Duty teams and the records they have achieved with MW II,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard.

“The incredible momentum driving MW II is a direct reflection of the energy and passion of the Call of Duty community,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty. “As we look ahead to an unprecedented level of support for MW II and Warzone 2.0’s launch next week, we are motivated to deliver again for the best player community in the world.”

Modern Warfare II Will Easily Be The Best Selling Game of 2022

Back in July, amid the Elden Ring hype, one analyst said that FromSoftware’s soullike adventure would easily outsell MW II.

Based on these numbers, that analysts take is not aging well. The fact that Modern Warfare II will be the last mainline entry into the franchise under the old annual release model could have also contributed to its massive numbers.

The game also has a pretty damn good campaign, which we spoke about in our review of it, and you can read it by heading here.

Congrats to Activision and the Infinity Ward team on the accomplishment.

Photo: Infinity Ward / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II