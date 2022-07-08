HHW Gaming: Analyst Predicts ‘Elden Ring’ Will Become The Best Selling Game of 2022, Topping ‘Modern Warfare 2’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Elden Ring has taken the video game world by storm and was an easy choice for our Best Games of 2022 list. One analyst believes it will be the year’s best-selling game, unseating a giant.

Move Over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, This Is The Year of Elden Ring

According to one very confident analyst, FromSoftware’s challenging but fun soulslike adventure, Elden Ring, will be the best-selling game in the United States for 2022.

NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella believes Elden Ring is so popular stateside that it will beat out Activision/Infinity Ward’s forthcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

If that is indeed the case, that would be a huge accomplishment. Call of Duty has been the best-selling game in the US for 12 years out of 14. Elden Ring taking the crown would mark only the third time since 2009 that a Call of Duty would not take the title.

Rockstar Games is the only company to claim the bragging rights of unseating Call of Duty twice with the release of 2013’s Grand Theft Auto V and 2018’s Red Dead Redemption II.

Based on the social media reactions, plenty of YouTube videos, and Twitch streams, it’s obvious that FromSoftware’s game has been nothing short of success for FromSoftware.

The game’s publisher Bandai Namco says it has sold an astounding 13.4 million copies of the game. Going back 12 months prior, the game has already eclipsed Call of Duty: Vanguard, which Activision confirmed flopped.

So it wouldn’t be a farfetched notion to believe that based on Elden Ring’s still growing popularity, it will have no issues beating out October’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

We shall see, Modern Warfare’s reboot has been a hit with Call of Duty fans, and it would be a safe bet to think Modern Warfare 2 will also have them hook, line, and sinker.

Photo: FromSoftware / Elden Ring