Akon ft. French Montana – “Hurt Somebody” [VIDEO]

Akon gets back on his gangsta ish by linking up with his former signee, French Montana, on “Hurt Somebody.” ‘Kon announced his fourth studio album, Stadium, is slated to hit stores on September 11th and this is the first single off of that album. Check the video after the break. 

