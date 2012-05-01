Behind The Scenes Of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

It looks like The Throne isn’t quite done with their landmark album yet. Check out pictures and footage of Jay-Z, Kanye West and Frank Ocean‘s “No Church In The Wild,” filmed in Prague, Czech Republic. This video is directed by Roman Gavras, and from the looks of it, might be “Run This Town” on an immense amount of steroids.

No word if Kanye or Jay will even appear in this video, but it still looks like it will be worth the watch.

Photos: Refresher.SK

