Chief Keef “Not Surprised” By Kanye West Cosign

Chief Keef is one lucky teenager. The Chicago native got a major cosign in the form of Kanye West’s remix of his “I Don’ t Like” record, released to the ‘Net Tuesday (May 1). The track featuring Big Sean, Pusha T, and Jadakiss was among the most anticipated records in the game, but Keef is not as excited as one would imagine.

In an interview with XXL, completed one week before the song came out, the 16-year-old rapper revealed how he feels about being on the Louis Vuitton Don’s radar. “I wasn’t surprised,” he said. “I was just like, ‘Kanye? Kanye wanna get on ‘I Don’t Like’? But I could understand it, ’cause I know he be on it to talk about what he don’t like. And I made the song and nobody had come out with that idea yet.”

Time will tell whether Yeezy’s stamp of approval will spell more success for the youngster, but the remix has already clocked well over 30,000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. West’s interest in Keef’s music has also encouraged major labels to take a closer look at up-and-coming Chicago artists.

Photo: The Fader