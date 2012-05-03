Jim Jones ft. Byrd Gang – “Top Of The Year” [VIDEO]

Jim Jones keeps it all in the family in his theatrical visuals for “Top of the Year,” which features his Byrd Gang clique. “Top of the Year” appears on Capo’s latest tape Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T available now. Check out the theatrical visuals after the jump.

http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: B.o.B’s Leading Lady, Sophia Marie [PHOTOS]

• Bow Wow Talks Underrated, Suicide Rumors, Says Daughter Is The “Best Thing” To Happen To Him

• Behind The Scenes Of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “No Church In The Wild” [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• Allen Iverson Hooping In China In His Classic Reebok Questions [PHOTOS]

• DJ Khaled’s Tour Bus Explodes [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Won’t Last

—

Photo: YouTube