Jim Jones ft. Byrd Gang – “Top Of The Year” [VIDEO]

Jim Jones keeps it all in the family in his theatrical visuals for “Top of the Year,” which features his Byrd Gang clique.  “Top of the Year” appears on Capo’s latest tape Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T available now. Check out the theatrical visuals after the jump.

Photo: YouTube

byrd gang , Vampire Life 2: F.E.A.S.T , VIDEO

