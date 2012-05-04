CLOSE
Birdman & Mack Maine ft. Kendrick Lamar & Ace Hood – “B Boyz” [VIDEO]

YMCMB’s Birdman and Mack Maine drop off a video for “B Boyz,” featuring Kendrick Lamar and new Cash Money signee Ace Hood. For those wondering, the song is from Mack & Baby’s, DJ Khaled and DJ Folk hosted Billionaire Minds mixtape, which dropped late last year.

Birdman announced a couple of days ago that Khaled’s We The Best imprint was now officially part of YMCMB, so guess now is as good a time as any to drop this clip, courtesy of Derick G. Watch “B Boyz” below.

