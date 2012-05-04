Win Tickets To Drake’s Club Paradise Tour! [CONTEST]

Would you like to see Drake, Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, J. Cole, Meek Mill and French Montana live when the Club Paradise Tour hits your city? Well here is your chance to take in the big show when Drake hits your city. Like we always do at this time, we just ask you to spread the word so we know that you are rocking with Hip-Hop Wired all day every day. To be entered, simply log-in to your Twitter account and Tweet out the link to this page along with the hashtag #DrakeCPT. The winner will be picked at random and we will provide the lucky fan with a pair of tickets to the show of their city. To those who don’t win, do not panic, their are still plenty of tickets available to cop right here courtesy of the good folks at Live Nation. Good luck!
May 7 – Concord, CA – Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord (J. Cole will not be appearing)
May 8 – Irvine, CA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater
May 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ashley Furniture HomeStore Pavilion
May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
May 13 – Denver, CO – Comfort Dental Amphitheatre
May 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion
May 16 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
May 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 19 – Charlotte, NC – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte
May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood
May 22 – Raleigh, NC – Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek
May 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach
May 25 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center
May 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – First Niagara Pavilion
May 28 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
May 30 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 1- Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center
June 2 – Chicago, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre
June 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
June 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 8 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
June 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Susquehanna Bank Center
June 11 – Hartford, CT – Comcast Theatre
June 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
June 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 16 – New York, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
June 17 – Boston, MA – Comcast Center
