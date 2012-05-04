Win Tickets To Drake’s Club Paradise Tour! [CONTEST]

Would you like to see Drake, Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, J. Cole, Meek Mill and French Montana live when the Club Paradise Tour hits your city? Well here is your chance to take in the big show when Drake hits your city. Like we always do at this time, we just ask you to spread the word so we know that you are rocking with Hip-Hop Wired all day every day. To be entered, simply log-in to your Twitter account and Tweet out the link to this page along with the hashtag #DrakeCPT. The winner will be picked at random and we will provide the lucky fan with a pair of tickets to the show of their city. To those who don’t win, do not panic, their are still plenty of tickets available to cop right here courtesy of the good folks at Live Nation. Good luck!

May 7 – Concord, CA – Sleep Train Pavilion at Concord (J. Cole will not be appearing)

May 8 – Irvine, CA – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater

May 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Ashley Furniture HomeStore Pavilion

May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 13 – Denver, CO – Comfort Dental Amphitheatre

May 14 – Albuquerque, NM – Hard Rock Casino Albuquerque Presents The Pavilion

May 16 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

May 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 19 – Charlotte, NC – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre Charlotte

May 20 – Atlanta, GA – Aaron’s Amphitheatre at Lakewood

May 22 – Raleigh, NC – Time Warner Cable Music Pavilion at Walnut Creek

May 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Bureau Live at Virginia Beach

May 25 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

May 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – First Niagara Pavilion

May 28 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

May 30 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 1- Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center

June 2 – Chicago, IL – First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre

June 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

June 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 8 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

June 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Susquehanna Bank Center

June 11 – Hartford, CT – Comcast Theatre

June 12 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

June 14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 16 – New York, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

June 17 – Boston, MA – Comcast Center

