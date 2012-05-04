Kanye West Says He Wants To Make Justin Bieber Cool On Believe

After a photo of the two surfaced online a few days ago, Justin Bieber revealed what Kanye West‘s exact plans were for the megastar. “He’s like, ‘I wanna just make you cool,’” Bieber recalls about his conversation with Mr. West. He wants to do records that people wouldn’t necessarily think that I would do. Kanye’s a really smart guy.”

Kanye West will be appearing on Bieber’s newest album Believe, and says the rapper/producer wants to help evolve his sound. “Just being in the studio with him, he’s just socreative and everything he says he means it and he’s really smart,” the 18-year-old pop superstar told MTV News. “It’s always great to get in the studio with those types of people.”

Bieber will also enlist the help of many other top Hip-Hop heads including Drake, Diplo, Danja, Rodney Jerkins, Pharrell, Timbaland, Hit-Boy and more. Check the video of the interview with Sway down below.

Photo: Twitpic