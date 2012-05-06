Cam’ron tracks have been dropping from the sky. The latest track, entitled “In the Jungle”, appears on The Syndicate’s mixtape F-ck You and samples “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” from the movie The Lion King. T.I. lends a hand on this one.

Check out and download “In The Jungle” after the jump.

Download: Cam’ron ft. T.I. – “In The Jungle” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

