Cam’Ron ft. T.I. – “In The Jungle” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Cam’ron tracks have been dropping from the sky. The latest track, entitled “In the Jungle”, appears on The Syndicate’s mixtape F-ck You and samples “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” from the movie The Lion King. T.I. lends a hand on this one.

Check out and download “In The Jungle” after the jump.

 

 

Download: Cam’ron ft. T.I. – “In The Jungle” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

 

 

Photo: E1


download , T.I.

