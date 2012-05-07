Tyga ft. Drake – “Still Got It” [VIDEO]

Tyga takes it back to the old school with his second video in as many days off of his album Careless World: Rise Of The Last King. No Drake in the video, but the 80s inspired clip features a cameo from Teyana Taylor. Still a pretty groovy Noah “40” Shebib-produced jam. Check it out after the break. Directed by Iren Sheffield. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

