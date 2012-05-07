CLOSE
HomeNews

Tyga ft. Drake – “Still Got It” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Tyga takes it back to the old school with his second video in as many days off of his album Careless World: Rise Of The Last King. No Drake in the video, but the 80s inspired clip features a cameo from Teyana Taylor. Still a pretty groovy Noah “40” Shebib-produced jam. Check it out after the break. Directed by Iren Sheffield. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

A Journey Into Adam Yauch & The Beastie Boys’ Stylistic Legacy [PHOTOS]

8 Things You Must Know About The Avengers Before Watching The Movie

Bangin Candy: Gorgeous Looking, Ridiculously Bodied UK Model Tabby Brown [PHOTOS]

Evelyn Lozada, Kandi Burress & Chrissy Lampkin Get Frisky For The Camera [PHOTOS]

Big Sean , Careless World , I'm gone , rise Of the last king , Still Got It , Teyana Taylor , VIDEO , YMCMB

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close