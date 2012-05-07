Exclusive: Bow Wow Says Rap Beef Is “Played Out,” Speaks On New Film Project

Beef in Hip-Hop is one of the most exciting parts of the culture, but lately it seems that rappers are igniting feuds just to get attention. Perhaps the most noted repeat offender in the game right now is Azealia Banks, who starts rifts with any and everyone who crosses her path—a move which may end up backfiring.

According to Bow Wow, whose career spans well over a decade, arguing with other MCs is a waste of time. “That’s played out,” Bow told Hip-Hop Wired. “Just go in the studio, do what you gotta do, and do what we want you to do, and that’s make good music so we can listen to it.”

For the most part, Bow has managed to stay away from problems with too many rappers besides Soulja Boy in 2009, and an issue with chain-snatching victim, Young Berg. As he preps the release of his Underrated album, and gets ready to hit the road for the accompanying tour, the 25-year-old claims to have put any unnecessary disagreements behind him. “Life’s too precious life’s too short for people to be arguing. I ain’t got time for that sh**. I’m too fly. I’m not a street guy, I never been one. I’m just a cool dude, I know street guys, but that doesn’t make me one.”

Aside from the music, Bow is still heavy in the movie game. His latest project Recalled is due out by early 2013. “Top of last year I filmed [the] movie,” he said of the drama which details the story of an Iraqi war lieutenant who becomes involved in an AWOL attempt. “That’s what I’ve been working on as well as this show with Ice Cube and Cube Vision that is definitely going down. I don’t have a name for it yet, you’ll hear more about that around fall time. Really this year is devoted touring. We just ended [a tour in] Europe, we did like a month and a half over there. It’s really been about getting out of the box office and going to see my fans in person, giving them what I they’ve been asking for the past three years.”

Underrated is due out June 12.

Photo: Zimbio