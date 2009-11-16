Mariah Carey Blasts Eminem on Letterman

“He continuously references me. I don’t know why so I wrote a song that’s really an anthem for all like little girls or kids that get their pony tails pulled and get abused.”

The feud between Mariah Carey and rapper Eminem continues to unfold and Carey seemed to hold back no punches this time around when she recently appeared on The Late Night Show With David Letterman.

Referring to the Detroit native as a rejected boy, the singer stated that Eminem is the boy that is really in love with a girl, but is unable to have her. The result must be for him to lash out and have temper tantrums.

Everything went downhill back when Em dropped Relapse back in May. The album featured a song titled “Bagpipes from Baghdad” where Shady gave his perspective on the relationship between Carey and her man Nick Cannon.

His backlash was heavy as Cannon seemed to want to step up for his woman and almost resorted to a physical altercation with Slim, but Carey “handled” the issue with “Obsessed.”

When asked about the track “Obsessed” on Letterman, which seems to make a clear cut story of Eminem being overly consumed with an alleged relationship that they had back in 2001, Carey continues to make the plea that there were no particular targets for the song.

“The song is not about anybody and yet it could be about anybody. You know? You never know.”

Slim Shady released “The Warning” earlier this summer where he threw shots at his former “lover” and basically gave her an ultimatum to keep her words for herself or face even further embarrassment from the hands of Mr. Mathers.

“I got the same exact tat that’s on Nick’s back/I’m obsessed now /Oh gee, is that supposed to be me in the video with the goatee?/Wow Mariah, didn’t expect you to go balls out/Beyotch shut the Fawk up before I put all them phone calls out.”

Along with phone calls, the rapper also stated that he had pictures that he would be forced to leak if she was unaware to stop making reference of him.

With Relapse 2 over the horizon and Em continuing to shake his rap legs out, things may begin to heat up sooner than later. A person only gets one warning.