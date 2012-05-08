CLOSE
A$AP Rocky – “Pretty Flacko” (Live At Red Bull Studios) [VIDEO]

During a promotional trip through the UK, A$AP Rocky slid through the Red Bull Studio for Pinboard‘s “Rehearsal Room” series. The self proclaimed “Pretty Motherf–cka” mobbed out to “Pretty Flacko,” a homage to his moniker.

Check the footage after the jump.

Photo: YouTube

