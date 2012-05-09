R. Kelly Ft. DJ Khaled & Ace Hood “It’s On” [VIDEO]

The king of R&B has returned with a new single entitled “It’s On,” featuring DJ Khaled and Ace Hood. This song will appear on the singer’s new album called Black Panties, out later this year. Check out R. Kelly‘s new video after the jump.

—

Photo: YouTube

Props: FSD