Pack A Lunch: Fyre Festival 2 Tickets Reportedly On Sale

Fyre Festival, the epic event that was replete with struggle, is making a triumphant return according to its founder. Billy McFarland shared that he’s putting on part two of the beleaguered festival, promising that this time around won’t be a repeat of the last.

We’ve documented the trials and tribulations of the first Fyre Festival, which McFarland and rapper Ja Rule partnered on to bring to the masses. The event promised a bevy of top entertainment acts, lodging, food, and the like but the reality was far from what was advertised. This time, McFarland is drumming up interest on social media although he has yet to share any actual details.

“It really all started in a seven-month stint in solitary confinement,” McFarland begins in his video announcement. “I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre, and how it would take my ability to bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

While McFarland puffs his chest out and says he’s working with new partners that will bring the Fyre Festival 2 vision to life, he is purposefully vague in his message but does mention that there is a Broadway music based on the festival in development.

Fyre Festival is on schedule to materialize in 2024 in the Caribbean, with pop-up events happening around the globe in the lead-up to the event. No word yet on who is taking care of the food or lodging, but we’d urge travelers to pack a lunch and an air mattress just in case.

Photo: Getty