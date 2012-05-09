CLOSE
Danny Brown – “Jay-Dee’s Revenge” (Prod. by J Dilla) [VIDEO]

 Danny Brown pays homage to the legendary J. Dilla on “Jay-Dee’s Revenge.” As the title implies, the track was produced by the late Dilla. This song will appear on the aforementioned Rebirth of Detroitthe posthumous album by J. Dilla featuring 25 unreleased tracks.

