Danny Brown – “Jay-Dee’s Revenge” (Prod. by J Dilla) [VIDEO]

Danny Brown pays homage to the legendary J. Dilla on “Jay-Dee’s Revenge.” As the title implies, the track was produced by the late Dilla. This song will appear on the aforementioned Rebirth of Detroit, the posthumous album by J. Dilla featuring 25 unreleased tracks.

