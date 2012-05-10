French Montana “Everything’s A Go” Remix Ft. Wale, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Birdman [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

French Montana features an all-star team for the remix to his “Everyhing’s A Go” record. The hood’s favorite “Coke Boy” calls in the likes of Wale, Fabolous, Jadakiss, and Birdman on the reboot.

Montana is easily one of the busiest rappers in Hip-Hop. From his spot on Drake’s Club Paradise tour, to constantly flooding the streets with new music, it’s safe to say that he came to win.

Be on the lookout for his Excuse My French debut, dropping July 17.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

• Exclusive: Street Artist Kai Launches Now Royalty Exhibit In L.A. [PHOTOS]

• LeBron James Rocks Nike Air Yeezy 2 During Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Fiancé Shantel Jackson [PHOTOS]

• A Journey Into Adam Yauch & The Beastie Boys’ Stylistic Legacy [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Must Know About The Avengers Before Watching The Movie

• Bangin Candy: Gorgeous Looking, Ridiculously Bodied UK Model Tabby Brown [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: BET