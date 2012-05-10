CLOSE
Drake Says Him And 2 Chainz "Go Way Back" On The Set Of "No Lie" [VIDEO]

2 Chainz and Drake take us behind the scenes of the X-directed lead single for 2 Chainz’s Def Jam solo debut, Based On A T.R.U. Story. While on set, Drake tells MTV News about the long-standing friendship Tity Boi and Drizzy held before his breakout year.

“Like I say in the song, ‘Me and Chainz go way back,’ that’s no lie,” Drake said. “I spent a lot of my early days with Young Money on the road with 2 Chainz. We definitely built a rapport. It’s great to see him at the top of his game right now. The world loves him and it’s well deserved. He’s a hardworking guy.” Check the footage from the “No Lie” shoot after the break. 

