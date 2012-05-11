CLOSE
Precious Paris ft. 50 Cent, Kidd Kidd & Shaun White – “Do Your Thing” [VIDEO]

This joint featuring 50 Cent, Kidd Kidd and Shaun White (not the snowboarder), is featured on Precious Paris’ tape, From Paris With Love. Check out the video after the jump. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

