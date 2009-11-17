HHWired Exclusive: B.O.B. Breaking Barriers to Bring Universal Sound

A statement that continues to be challenged is the fact that the youth are indeed the future and should have a voice in today to dictate what will happen tomorrow. Regarded as being immature, the people of tomorrow aren’t always given the needed to push to showcase their potential and share their opinions.

In the music world an outlet is provided and many have taken advantage. Up-and-coming rapper Bobby Ray is one artist that has made sure that he can leave footprints in the genre with his distinct sound.

Separating himself from the pact, the 21-year-old rapper comes off as a jack of all trades as he raps, sings, produces and plays various musical instruments. Just being called an artist would be an understatement for the young sensation.

After a show, HipHopWired was able to catch up with the rapper as he shared his own purpose in music and how he has brought in all races and genders with his musical offerings.

“My intention is definitely to include everybody in on everything, guys, girls, blacks, whites, gays, straights, Asians, Mexicans, whatever, Martians, Neptunian’s. Sometimes you got to still stay true to your roots. I still grew up in Decatur, I grew up in the country, so it’s like, it’s there. I can grow as much as an artist, but it’s still there I’m always gonna lean on that, if the sound just cut out on a show and I just had to do something I’d probably just rap, freestyle, I try to keep it a real universal sound.”

Initially storming the scene with the track “Haterz (Everywhere)” some may have missed his debut as his sound first came off as another one-time offering from a Georgia rapper, but as time settled, many realized that he was more than a one-hit wonder.

“I kind of feel like there was a personality, I wrote the song so I feel like my personality came out, so I didn’t feel boxed in. I feel like even being from Atlanta I feel like it’s helpful for me to be from Atlanta, it’s such a looked at area, once again I’m not against an type of music, but I’m all for balance. It’s like if all the music sounded like what I was making I would make fun of it. I just like diversity, I like all kinds of music, Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman, T.I., Ludacris, I’m not against anything. Everybody should be themselves, everybody shouldn’t follow what’s working, so that’s kind of my mind state and where I stand on that.”

Weighing in on the excess of party-themed records, Ray insists that there is nothing wrong with those particular songs, but there is a balance needed in order to make sure that listeners aren’t being oversaturated with just one aspect to go by as they are so influenced by music.

“It’s all about balance for me, I’m not the type of person to judge what somebody else is doing or say that this is right or this is wrong, but I feel like in the music industry it’s kind of out of balance and I feel like it’s falling back into balance now I’m not against Patrone and swag music but I am against the imbalance of what kids are focusing on I just speak on what I feel. It’s kind of like, there’s obviously a huge crowd of people who enjoy it but at the same time there’s a huge crowd of people who feel like it could be somewhat destructive if it’s not balanced, yeah you can do this but this is the consequence.”

Some people make music in order to pull in a select few, whereas others aim to pull in everybody. Bobby Ray is an artist that doesn’t want to reach the millions in America, but more of the masses across the entire globe. Music has no separation.