Jay-Z Would Rather Spend Time With His Daughter Than Record New Music

If the announcement of the Watch the Throne Europe tour, and his appearance on other music stages this year, had fans hoping that a new Jay-Z project was in the works, it’s not going to happen—anytime soon. Brooklyn’s finest announced earlier today that he will headline Budweiser’s Made In America festival, but as far as putting out a new album, Jay has a more important priority holding his attention: his daughter.

Having already admitted that the baby will be spoiled, Papa Hov has now put the breaks on creating records. “I thought I would be more inspired to have all these new feelings to talk about, but I really just want to hang out with my daughter,” he told Billboard at the press conference held in Philadelphia early Monday (May 14). “I want to enjoy this time for what it is. I’m sure that bug to get back in the studio will come back at some point.”

The concert, to be held over Labor Day weekend, will feature 28 other acts, the line-up of which will be announced May 21. One day after the announcement, pre-sale tickets will be available to users who become a fan of Budweiser’s Facebook page, while regular tickets will be open for the general public May 22.

Aside from spending time with his infant daughter, Jay is also clocking multi-million business deals. Last week, the 42-year-old officially broke ground at the Barclay center driving a bulldozer at the location which will house his Brooklyn Nets.

Photo: ABC