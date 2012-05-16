2 Chainz, J. Cole, Waka Flocka & French Montana Play Basketball [VIDEO]

CLOSE
While on the road for the Club Paradise tour in New Mexico, some of the tallest rappers alive get in a rousing game of 21 (that’s an every man for themselves game of basketball until 21 points are scored for those who didn’t have a childhood). Check out the game between J.Cole, Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz and French Montana after the jump. Footage taken by Blind Folks Vision.

Photo: Youtube

2 chainz , basketball , club paradise , French Montana , New Mexico , VIDEO , Waka Flocka , watch

