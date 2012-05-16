DMX Talks The Weigh In EP, Says He “Doesn’t Care” What People Think [VIDEO]

DMX is on the road to redemption. The former Ruff Ryder dropped his The Weigh In EP yesterday, and explained to MTV News that the project signifies his official comeback, and was inspired by fans. “Everywhere I go people are like, ‘When’s the album droppin? When’s the album droppin’?” he said. “‘So I was just like, lemme hit ’em with something, let them know, give them a little appetizer of what it’s gon’ be like.’”

In regards to his legal troubles, X is happy to have the focus back on his craft versus his mistakes. “It’s a good thing. I wish it was always like that but you can’t really worry about what people think, what they say. I just gotta do me,” he continued. “The focus is on taking the music seriously, as a job, and less trouble.” Over the last several months the 41-year-old has been successful in staying on the straight and narrow, and now that his EP is out, he can shift his attention to his full-length release, Undisputed, due out June 26.



Get More: Music News

—

Photo: Nah Right