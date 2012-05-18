David Banner ft. Chris Brown — “Amazing” [VIDEO]

David Banner’s independent album S*x, Drugs & Video Games album is due to drop next week, and just short of the release date, he’s unleashed the video for “Amazing,” featuring Chris Brown. The Mississippi native shows off his silly side in the visual interpretation.

Peep the video after the jump.

Photo: XXL