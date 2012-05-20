Iggy Azalea Clarifies T.I.’s “Free Agent” Comments

Iggy Azalea’s label situation was called into question last week when T.I. pegged her as a “free agent,” but according to the femcee, his words were taken out of context. The Australian rapper cleared up the comments made by her Grand Hustle boss, explaining that she has several different deals in the works. “I wasn’t dropped by Interscope,” Iggy told XXL following her show at New York City’s SOBs Thursday night (May 17). “I’m still managed by [Interscope], but when T.I. came on board and it became a Grand Hustle thing.

“We were working on restructuring and we worked down to the final deal. There’s things that change when other people get involved. For me, I choose my involvement with Tip because that’s my family over other things, so I’m thankful that I have him and he can kinda get me out of that situation; now it’s just strictly Grand Hustle.”

News of her signing to Interscope was announced earlier this year when Iggy went on Twitter to talk about inking a deal with the legendary label. Regardless of the label confusion, Azalea is still going forward with new music. Her Glory EP, drops this month, while her The New Classic debut is due out sometime this year.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jay-Z, Kanye West (& Kim Kardashian) Kick Off European Leg Of Watch The Throne Tour [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 5 Reasons Why Blue Ivy Carter Will Have A Better Rap Career Than Lil B

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• Bangin Candy: Rico Love’s Division 1 Recording Artist, Rabbit

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Rihanna’s “Where Have You Been” Video [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Global Grind