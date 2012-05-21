50 Cent Eyeing Wiz Khalifa Collaboration [VIDEO]

With the release of his The Lost Tape mixtape one day away, 50 Cent is already looking towards future collaborations. The G-Unit head hinted to MTV News, that he will link with Wiz Khalifa on a new track. According to 50, while he was hospitalized last week, he received a tweet from the Taylor Gang rapper. “While I was sitting in the hospital, I saw Wiz Khalifa send a tweet out saying he got something, and he felt like it would be cool if I was actually on a record with him,” he explained. “So I responded to him and I told him, ‘Let’s work.’ I’m feeling good, I was feeling better by the time that tweet went through, so I said, ‘Send it,’ and I’ll speak to him a little later on. Stay tuned to hear what happens next because it’s gonna go down.”

No word yet on when the feature will take place, or whose album it will appear on, but Khalifa has a lot to celebrate this days. The newly engaged MC, took home the coveted Top New Artist trophy at last night’s Billboard Music Awards, held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Photo: Showbiz 411