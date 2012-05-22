CLOSE
Birdman ft. Lil Wayne and Mack Maine – “Dark Shades” [VIDEO]

Birdman‘s next album,Bigger Than Life, will be dropping later this year and “Dark Shades” is one of the first singles off of the album. On the video he enlists his “family” members Lil’ Wayne and Mack Maine, whoadie. Hit the jump for the video.

Photo: Derick G.

bigger than life , birdman , mack maine , official video , YMCMB

