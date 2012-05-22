Kanye West, Jay-Z & Beyonce, Lead BET ’12 Award Nominees

Samuel L. Jackson, the highest grossing movie actor of all-time will be the host of the 2012 BET Awards live at the The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. In addition to that, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly were announced as the winner of the Cadillac Lifetime Achievement Award. Kanye West is the leader of the pack with seven nominations including Best Collaboration, Video Director of the year, and five others with Jay-Z as “The Throne.” Best group, Best Collaboration ft. Otis Redding, Viewers choice, and two nominations for video of the year. Beyonce followed close behind with six nominations. See below for the complete list of nominations.

BET AWARDS ’12 NOMINATIONS

Best Female R&B Artist

Marsha Ambrosius

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

Melanie Fiona

Rihanna

Best Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Bruno Mars

Miguel

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Wayne

Rick Ross

Young Jeezy

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj

Diamond

Trina

Brianna Perry

Best Group

Bad Meets Evil

Diddy-Dirty Money

Maybach Music Group

Mindless Behavior

The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West)

Best New Artist

A$AP Rocky

Big Sean

Diggy

Future

Meek Mill

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé f/ J. Cole – “Party”

Big Sean f/ Kanye West & Roscoe Dash – “Marvin & Chardonnay”

DJ Khaled f/ Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne – “I’m on One”

Drake f/ Lil Wayne and Tyga – “The Motto”

The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) f/ Otis Redding – “Otis”

Wale f/ Miguel – “Lotus Flower Bomb”

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – “Countdown”

Beyoncé – “Love on Top”

The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) – “Ni**as in Paris”

The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) – “Otis”

Usher – “Climax”

Video Director of the Year

Beyoncé and Alan Ferguson

Benny Boom

Chris Brown and Godfrey Tabarez

Kanye West

Hype Williams

Best Gospel

Yolanda Adams

Kim Burrell

James Fortune & FIYA

Fred Hammond

Trin-I-Tee 5:7

YoungStars Award

Astro

Diggy

Jacob Latimore

Keke Palmer

Willow Smith

Viewers’ Choice Award

Drake f/ Lil Wayne & Tyga – “The Motto”

Beyoncé – “Love on Top”

Chris Brown – “Turn Up the Music”

Mindless Behavior – “Hello”

The Throne f/ Otis Redding – “Otis”

Wale f/ Miguel – “Lotus Flower Bomb”

Centric Award

Common

Estelle

Robert Glasper

Robin Thicke

Tyrese

Best International Act: U.K.

Estelle

Labrinth

Emeli Sande

Sway

Wretch 32

Best International Act: Africa

Camp Mulla (Kenya)

Ice Prince (Nigeria)

Lira (South Africa)

Mokobe (Mali)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Viola Davis

Taraji P. Henson

Regina King

Zoe Saldana

Best Actor

Don Cheadle

Common

Idris Elba

Kevin Hart

Denzel Washington

Best Movie

Good Deeds

Jumping the Broom

Laugh at My Pain

Red Tails

The Help

Sportswoman of the Year

Skylar Diggins

Candace Parker

Brittney Griner

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year

Carmelo Anthony

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

Victor Cruz

Kevin Durant

