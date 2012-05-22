Kanye West, Jay-Z & Beyonce, Lead BET ’12 Award Nominees

Samuel L. Jackson, the highest grossing movie actor of all-time will be the host of the 2012 BET Awards live at the The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. In addition to that, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly were announced as the winner of the Cadillac Lifetime Achievement Award. Kanye West is the leader of the pack with seven nominations including Best Collaboration, Video Director of the year, and five others with Jay-Z as “The Throne.” Best group, Best Collaboration ft. Otis Redding, Viewers choice, and two nominations for video of the year. Beyonce followed close behind with six nominations. See below for the complete list of nominations.
BET AWARDS ’12 NOMINATIONS
Best Female R&B Artist
Marsha Ambrosius
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
Melanie Fiona
Rihanna
Best Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Bruno Mars
Miguel
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Wayne
Rick Ross
Young Jeezy
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Nicki Minaj
Diamond
Trina
Brianna Perry
Best Group
Bad Meets Evil
Diddy-Dirty Money
Maybach Music Group
Mindless Behavior
The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West)
Best New Artist
A$AP Rocky
Big Sean
Diggy
Future
Meek Mill
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé f/ J. Cole – “Party”
Big Sean f/ Kanye West & Roscoe Dash – “Marvin & Chardonnay”
DJ Khaled f/ Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne – “I’m on One”
Drake f/ Lil Wayne and Tyga – “The Motto”
The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) f/ Otis Redding – “Otis”
Wale f/ Miguel – “Lotus Flower Bomb”
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Countdown”
Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) – “Ni**as in Paris”
The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) – “Otis”
Usher – “Climax”
Video Director of the Year
Beyoncé and Alan Ferguson
Benny Boom
Chris Brown and Godfrey Tabarez
Kanye West
Hype Williams
Best Gospel
Yolanda Adams
Kim Burrell
James Fortune & FIYA
Fred Hammond
Trin-I-Tee 5:7
YoungStars Award
Astro
Diggy
Jacob Latimore
Keke Palmer
Willow Smith
Viewers’ Choice Award
Drake f/ Lil Wayne & Tyga – “The Motto”
Beyoncé – “Love on Top”
Chris Brown – “Turn Up the Music”
Mindless Behavior – “Hello”
The Throne f/ Otis Redding – “Otis”
Wale f/ Miguel – “Lotus Flower Bomb”
Centric Award
Common
Estelle
Robert Glasper
Robin Thicke
Tyrese
Best International Act: U.K.
Estelle
Labrinth
Emeli Sande
Sway
Wretch 32
Best International Act: Africa
Camp Mulla (Kenya)
Ice Prince (Nigeria)
Lira (South Africa)
Mokobe (Mali)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Viola Davis
Taraji P. Henson
Regina King
Zoe Saldana
Best Actor
Don Cheadle
Common
Idris Elba
Kevin Hart
Denzel Washington
Best Movie
Good Deeds
Jumping the Broom
Laugh at My Pain
Red Tails
The Help
Sportswoman of the Year
Skylar Diggins
Candace Parker
Brittney Griner
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year
Carmelo Anthony
Kobe Bryant
LeBron James
Victor Cruz
Kevin Durant
