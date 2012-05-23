Do 2 Chainz & Future Look Alike? [MEDIA WATCH]

2 Chainz is about 6′ 6″ tall and brown skinned while Future is shorter and fairer skinned. It didn’t stop New York Magazine’s Vulture blog from confusing the two Atlanta rappers, though.

See for yourself below and compare the photos in the gallery if you think we’re overreacting. The photo editor struggle is real. Doh!

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

• Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

• 6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

• Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

• 10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

• The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Prince Williams

1 2 3Next page »