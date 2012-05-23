Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend” Remix Will Feature 2 Chainz & Mac Miller [VIDEO]

Justin Bieber (also known as “Shawty Mane” and “Bieber Da Gawd”) will be dropping the official remix to his hit single “Boyfriend,” with 2 Chainz and Mac Miller. “To celebrate the #BELIEVEtour coming … I might need to drop this #BOYFRIENDremix @2Chainz @MacMiller,” Bieber tweeted. Bieber’s new album, Believe (also known as BF103: Thug Motivation…okay we were kidding a little bit), will be hitting stores June 19th and will feature Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and more. Hit the jump to see 2 Chainz talk about the Bieber collaboration.

Get More: Music News

Photo: Billboard