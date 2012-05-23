CLOSE
HomeNews

Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend” Remix Will Feature 2 Chainz & Mac Miller [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Justin Bieber (also known as “Shawty Mane” and “Bieber Da Gawd”) will be dropping the official remix to his hit single “Boyfriend,” with 2 Chainz and Mac Miller. “To celebrate the #BELIEVEtour coming … I might need to drop this #BOYFRIENDremix @2Chainz @MacMiller,” Bieber tweeted. Bieber’s new album, Believe (also known as BF103: Thug Motivation…okay we were kidding a little bit), will be hitting stores June 19th and will feature Kanye West, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean and more. Hit the jump to see 2 Chainz talk about the Bieber collaboration. 

Get More: Music News

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

6 Rappers Who Lied About Retiring From The Game

Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

10 Dope Rap Acts Who Could Not Top Their Freshman Albums

The Awkward Moments Between Jay-Z And Freeway At The Made In America Press Conference [PHOTOS]

Photo: Billboard

2 chainz , boyfriend remix , Danja , Diplo , download , drake , hit-boy , Justin Bieber , Kanye West , listen , pharrell , rodney jerkins , timbaland

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close