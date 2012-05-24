CLOSE
Home > Chris Brown

E-40 Ft. Problem, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, French Montana & Red Cafe “Function (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

The incomparable E-40 lets off this remix of one of the hottest records out right now with Problem, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, French Montana and Red Cafe. If this song wasn’t stuck in your head before, it sure will be now. Hit the jump. 

E-40 Ft. Problem, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, French Montana & Red Cafe “Function (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

D’Angelo Tells GQ Mag That J Dilla Inspired Him To Clean Up His Act [PHOTOS]

Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

Bout to Blow: 7 Hip-Hop Labels Accused Of Being Fronts For Illegal Drug Operations

Mercy: 10 Hip-Hop Artists Who Chose To Die Another Day

download , French Montana , function , listen , red cafe , remix

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close