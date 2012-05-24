CLOSE
Chamillionaire – “Tellaheaux Goodbye’ (Freestyle)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

With all love to the Cajun dialect, Chamillionaire let’s go of a freestyle for your enjoyment over 2 Chainz and Drake‘s “No Lie,” entitled “Tellaheaux Goodbye.”

This track is a preview of Cham’s upcoming Poison project. Check out the freestyle after the jump.

DOWNLOAD – Tellaheaux Goodbye (No Lie Freestyle)

 

Photo: Chamillionaire

