5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

When Lauryn Hill hit the music scene, first as a member of the Fugees and later as a solo artist, she changed the climate for female artists. Rapping and singing—and doing both well—is not a gift that a lot of people possess. But the pressure being placed on such a high musical pedestal may have opened up the door to a host of bad decisions.

At the height of her fame, following her prolific The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill release, the New Jersey native slipped into an agoraphobic state. After eluding the public for a few years, she briefly returned to the stage for MTV’s Unplugged series. The emotional performance reaffirmed any doubt of her abilities, but also showed the world that her uneasy relationship with the music industry was alive and well.

Today, what will forever be a career filled with great accomplishments, has also been marred with bad press, legal drama, and bizarre public appearances. While we here at Hip-Hop Wired are still pulling for the mother of six, we’ve compiled a list of some of her most awkward moments. We love you so much Lauryn, but we just want that old thing back.

Photo: Bohemian Forrest

