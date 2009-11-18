50 Cent To Appear On BET Special

When 50’s not busy wining and dining Rick Ross’s baby momma and son, he’s taking time out to promote his new album. After Tuesday’s official release of Before I Self Destruct, 50 will visit New York where he’ll co-host 106 and Park for three days.

His reign on the boob tube begins Thursday and runs until Monday. On the first day of his co-hosting duties, the network will air the second installment of their “Food For Thought” program. The program first premiered in September and featured Jay-Z as the subject of interviews with industry elite.

Much like his foe’s special, 50 will be interviewed by Hot 97’s Angie Martinez, sports commentator, Stephen A. Smith and music journalist, Harry Allen at Bobby Van’s in New York City.

Fif will dive into conversation with the trio about various topics including his alleged drop in income, his past relationship with Vivica Fox and of course Before I Self Destruct.

According to a press release, no topic is off limits so be on the lookout for shots to be fired at Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Fat Joe and whoever else 50 decides he doesn’t like that day.

BET’s “Food For Thought: A Conversation With 50 Cent” airs Thursday at 8:00 p.m