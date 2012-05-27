No Malice Responds To Lil Wayne’s Twitter Diss

As the battle between Pusha T and Young Money rages on, Clipse member, No Malice has jumped in the disagreement. Formerly called “Malice,” Pusha T’s brother went on Twitter yesterday to respond to Weezy’s post on the social networking site late last week.

“Well I LOVE Pusha!” he wrote. “That’s my blood and I ain’t never kiss em,” making reference to Weezy and Birdman’s infamous lip-lock.

Pusha T has yet to release a rebuttal to the on-going rift, but on Friday Weezy put his anger to music, dropping a snippet of the diss record “Goulish.” Judging by it’s repsonse on the ‘Net, the upbeat track may have (slightly) missed the mark to compete as an actual diss record.

Rappers need to learn to just get along.

—

Photo: Fact Mag