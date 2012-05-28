Birdman ft. Rick Ross – “Born Stunna” [VIDEO]

YMCMB head honcho Bryan “Baby” Williams drops the official video for “Born Stunna,” featuring Rick Ross. All the expensive cars, diamonds and chicks holding cash can’t hide the struggle bars Birdman delivers, though. The song is from Baby/Birdman’s forthcoming Bigga Than Life album, due out later this year.

Is that armored truck full of cash what Saigon was talking about? Peep the Derick G directed video for “Born Stunna” below.

—

Photo: YouTube