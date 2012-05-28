Big Boi Announces New Album’s Title

Sir Luscious Left Foot, aka Big Boi is back in the studio. I’m going to go out on a limb and proclaim that Big Boi is whipping up a quality follow up to his solo debut Sir Lucious Left Foot… The Son of “Chico Dusty.”

General Patton recently took to his twitter to reveal the title, tweeting “Breaking News !!!!! Title of my album is called Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors. Stay Tuned.”

Daddy Fat Saxx plans to drop the sophomore effort sometime this year. He also tweeted about a prized collaboration for the project saying, “I gotta record I just finished with me @BIGKRIT and UGK all on one song. On my new album #DaddyFatSaxx.”

span style=”color: #ff0000;”>MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar In The Studio Recording Music [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: Jonathan Mannion