Azaelia Banks – 1991 [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

She may be unlikable at times, but Azealia Banks‘ 1991 EP offers a refreshing sound, often ignored by Hip Hop fans, but thanks to an active supporting cast and upbeat 90s music sampling, the Harlem/England rapper is making a name for herself. It looks like Banks has a leg up in what I am referring to as the Aza(e)lea War.

You can have the entire 4 track EP for just $1.99 on iTunes now.



Download: Azaelia Banks – “1991”

