Andre 3000 On The Set Of Jimi Hendrix Biopic [PHOTOS]

Despite not being sanctioned by the Jimi Hendrix estate, the biopic on the late, great rock musician starring Andre 3000 is still going down. We’ve already spotted the OutKast MC in Ireland, where the movie is being filmed, and now photos of 3 Stacks on the set of the film, titled All Is By My Side, have been revealed.

You can’t front, the “Roses” rapper looked eerily like Hendrix when he is rocking the guitarist’s trademark curly Afro. Peep the photos in the gallery.

Photos: Hypetrak

