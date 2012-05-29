Ghostface Killah Dropping Limited Edition Skate Deck [PHOTOS]

Ghostface Killah is cooking up some product for the fiends, legally. The Wu-Tang Clan rapper is releasing a limited edition stateboard deck, t-shirt and tank top that was designed by Marvel Comics cover artist Mike del Mundo. The line which includes “Pretty Toney’s Hawk Deck,” t-shirts in a black and a white colorway as well a tank top are part of the Wally Champs GFK line, reports AllHipHop.

All the decks are individually numbered and will cost $135 ($155 with a tank top) with an autographed version costing $200. The deck and tee are emblazoned with an image of Tony Starks rocking his goalie mask and holding his arm up to an approaching hawk, no doubt a homage to the infamous and now retired golden-eagle arm bracelt the rapper used to rock. The deck is available for pre-order starting today through June 5th at www.thegfkbrand.com, but will be released on June 15th.

Ghostface’s new album, Blue & Cream: The Wally Era, is due out later this year. Can we finally get an official Ghostface Killah and Clarks collaboration, though? Peep photos of Starkey Love’s skate deck in the gallery.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Jamie Foxx Plays Freed Slave In Quentin Tarantino Directed Django Unchained [PHOTOS]

• French Montana ft. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne – “Pop Dat” BTS [PHOTOS]

• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: Wu-Tang Corp.

1 2 3 4Next page »