The Throne (Jay-Z & Kanye West) ft. Frank Ocean- “No Church In The Wild” [VIDEO]

Anarchy is the world’s reality in The Throne’s video for “No Church In the Wild,” the Frank Ocean assisted track from the critically acclaimed Watch The Throne. The stunning visuals were directed by Romain Gavras in Prague.

Photo: Killer Hip Hop