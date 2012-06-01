Exclusive: Large Professor Recalls The Jay-Z/Nas Beef [VIDEO]

Eleven years ago, Large Professor was dead in the middle of the most famous rap battle in Hip-Hop history between Jay-Z and Nas. Once Jigga rapped “I showed you your first tech, on tour with Large Professor,” the legendary producer was now entrenched in the verbal war between the two formal rivals.

