Drake Announces OVO Festival Lineup

The third annual OVO Fest in Toronto, CA will be going down August 5th at the Molson Amphitheatre. Shortly after Hot 97’s SummerJam ended, Drake announced that his annual music festival will include performances from 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, and The Weeknd. In years’ past, Drake has rolled out the welcome mat for big surprise guests such as Jay-Z and Eminem in 2010 along with Stevie Wonder and Nas in 2011. There’s no telling who else will be joining him this year, but if that’s any indication, more artist will be announced in the impending days.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• Diddy Courts The Weeknd In Miami [PHOTOS]

• Hip-Hop Clichés That Made MCs Stars, But Struggle Rappers Abuse

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• Beyoncé Posts Pics Of Atlantic City Concert [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow