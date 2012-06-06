Kanye West Says His “Life Depended On” My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy [VIDEO]

In this outtake of Ice T’s new documentary, Something From Nothing: The Art Of Rap, Kanye West talks about the pressure he put on himself to make his latest solo album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. If you recall, Kanye West was public enemy number 1 during the making of that album when he famously and inadvertently made Taylor Swift popular in Hip-Hop circles at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. Check the outtake after the jump.

