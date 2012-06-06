CLOSE
Exclusive: Behind The Scenes At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [PHOTOS]

You think you’ve seen everything there is to see at the controversial Hot 97’s Summer Jam this past weekend? Think again. Hip-Hop Wired and our homie, Ernest Estime takes you behind the scenes of all the sights that only a select few got to see this past Sunday at the Metlife Stadium. Check out exclusive never before seen photos of Lauryn Hill, Ma$e, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and many many more from behind the curtain of Hot 97’s Summer Jam. 

 

