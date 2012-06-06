Exclusive: Behind The Scenes At Hot 97’s Summer Jam [PHOTOS]

You think you’ve seen everything there is to see at the controversial Hot 97’s Summer Jam this past weekend? Think again. Hip-Hop Wired and our homie, Ernest Estime takes you behind the scenes of all the sights that only a select few got to see this past Sunday at the Metlife Stadium. Check out exclusive never before seen photos of Lauryn Hill, Ma$e, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and many many more from behind the curtain of Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

• Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31Next page »