Kendrick Lamar Visits The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar took his first visit to The Breakfast Club today on Power 105.1. He spoke about being one of the first West Coast artists since The Game to get radio play in New York as well as how he met Dr. Dre and the Black Hippy movement. 
angela yee , black hippy , charlemagne the god , DJ Envy , interscope records , Power 105 , TDE , The Breakfast Club

