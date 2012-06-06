Kendrick Lamar Visits The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar took his first visit to The Breakfast Club today on Power 105.1. He spoke about being one of the first West Coast artists since The Game to get radio play in New York as well as how he met Dr. Dre and the Black Hippy movement.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Dropping Dimes: 10 Facts Revealed During Alleged Drug Kingpin Jimmy Henchman’s Trial

• Joe Budden Tweets Pics From Pre-Summer Jam Pool Party [PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Hot 97’s Summer Jam Is Rap’s Wrestlemania

• Reebok’s Marvel Sneaker Collection [PHOTOS]

• Young Jeezy In The Studio With T.I., B.o.B. & More [PHOTOS]

• The Simp Files: Rappers Who Famously Feuded Over Chicks

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]