Fan Takes A$AP Rocky’s $15K Gold Watch, Promptly Catches The Fade [VIDEO]

While performing at Camden’s Electric Ballroom in London, a handsy fan swiped a $15,000 watch from A$AP Rocky as he was up close and personal with the crowd. Unfortunately for the thief, that only lead to him catching the attention of the A$AP Mob as Rocky, who is not known for traveling alone, released the goons to retrieve the watch, which they did successfully.

After the commotion, the show went on and the A$AP legend grew, not a bad trade-off. Lawsuit from beat down “fan” in 3, 2, 1… Watch our exclusive chat with the PMF about his forthcoming LongLiveA$AP album here, and peep the fade get dealt in the clip below.

Photo: Polo Grounds/RCA