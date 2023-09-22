Peso Pluma Cancels Concert In Tijuana After Receiving Death Threats From Cartels

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Peso Pluma needs to move tactfully whenever he’s in his hometown. He recently had to cancel a concert in Tijuana due to death threats from cartels.

Vulture is reporting that the Mexican singer songwriter is facing some safety concerns. He was supposed to perform at Caliente Stadium on Saturday (Oct. 14), but is no longer taking the stage at the multi-use facility in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. On Wednesday (Sept. 20), his record label Double P Records took to its Instagram Stories to make the announcement. “Our goal is to protect the fans and our team. For the safety of everyone involved we will cancel our show in Tijuana” the post read. “Thank you very much to all of our fans for understanding. We love you. Sincerely: La Doble P.”

In the past, Peso Pluma has referenced or directly named Sinaloa cartel kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera throughout his music. Local news site Punto Norte reports that Mexican police found three banners with messages for Peso Pluma written in Spanish. “Refrain from appearing this October 14. Because it will be your last presentation,” one of the banners read. All the messages were signed Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, or Jalisco New Generation Cartel; the direct rivals of the Sinaloa cartel.

This is not the first time a Peso Pluma concert had to be canceled in Mexico. Back in February, a show with Eden Muñoz, Roberto Tapia and El Fantasma was nixed by the promoter due to “insecurity and threats towards other events.”

Currently, Peso Pluma is on the American portion of his 2023 tour.